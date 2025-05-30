Trump announces a press conference to officially fire Musk and makes it clear that there are no differences with the tycoon

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a press conference to officially fire Elon Musk, who confirmed that he will leave the government after 130 days as a "special employee."

In the message, published on the social network Truth, Trump made it clear that there are no differences with the tycoon, who in recent days expressed feeling "disappointed" by the "big, beautiful" bill from the president that will increase the fiscal deficit.

"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office," Trump announced. "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House."

In recent days, various media had reported some estrangement between Musk and Trump, especially after the tycoon expressed criticism against some members of the Administration.

However, in recent hours, Musk thanked Trump for the opportunity to work in the administration leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The mogul also reposted several 'X' posts from viral users who questioned the media for misleading information about the Musk-Trump relationship.