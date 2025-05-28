Coincidence? California unveils new trans athlete rule following Trump threats, but says timing is unrelated

Published by Santiago Ospital 28 de mayo, 2025

Hours after Donald Trump criticized the participation of a transgender athlete in California intercollegiate athletics, the regulatory body modified its classification rules.

According to explanation give by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), any "biological female student-athlete" who did not qualify for the next stage of the championships due to being edged out by a transgender competitor will still be allowed to advance to the next stage. The new "pilot" regulation will be tested this coming Friday and Saturday during the 2025 CIF Track and Field Championships.

The revision drew mixed reactions. Activist Riley Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, called the measure "not an adequate response," noting that "boys would still be competing against girls." "They're fully admitting girls are being pushed out of their sports by boys. They just think the boys feelings matter more," she added.

Who did applaud the decision was Governor Gavin Newsom. In remarks picked up by the local media KCRA 3, a spokesman for his office described the move as a "respectful" solution to "navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness." "The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach."

Trump had demanded changes from California

On the same day as the CIF announcement, Trump had threatened to withhold "large scale" federal funding if the state did not reverse its policies on trans participation in sports. "The Governor himself has said it is 'UNFAIR,'" he wrote on Truth Social.

The president referred, in particular, to a trans student who participated in the qualifiers, "This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won 'everything,' and is now qualified to compete in the 'State Finals.'" "As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable," he added.

Despite Trump's assurances that he would order local authorities to ban trans athletes from participating in the Californian finals, from the state body they assured that they had arrived at their new policy independently: the decision had been made days before, they assured The New York Post.