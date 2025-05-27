Trump vows retaliation against Newsom for "illegally" allowing trans athletes to participate in women's sports

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened to suspend federal funding to California if the state continues to allow transgender people to compete in women's categories.

In a message posted on his social network, Truth Social, he accused Governor Gavin Newsom of "illegally" allowing transgender athletes to participate in women's sports, a situation he called "unfair" and "demeaning" to women and girls. He further warned that, if the executive order related to this issue is not complied with, "large-scale federal funding will be held back."

Trump also noted that he plans to speak directly with the governor to demand a clear position. At the same time, he announced that he is going to order local authorities to prevent the participation of the trans athlete in the next state competition if he deems it necessary.

Denounces specific case and anticipates intervention

The publication followed news of a trans athlete's triumph in a qualifying sporting event in California, where she took first place and secured her passage to the state finals. Trump alleged that, when competing in the men's category, the athlete's performance was "below average," but that in the women's division she is "virtually unbeatable."

"The governor himself said it is 'unfair' (...) This is a totally ridiculous situation!" he said.

Although Gavin Newsom has not spoken out directly on this recent controversy, he has in the past expressed concern about equity in women's sports, noting that it is unfair for women to compete against athletes with male physical advantages.