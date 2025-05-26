FBI reopens investigations into cocaine at White House during Biden administration, Dobbs leak and 2021 pipe bomb case

Published by Agustina Blanco 26 de mayo, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced Monday that the agency will reopen or devote more resources to three high-profile cases that have captured public attention: the cocaine found in the White House in 2023, the leak of the Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022 and the pipe bombing case in Washington, D.C., in 2021.

According to Bongino, this decision is in response to the public interest generated by these cases and seeks to advance the resolution of potential instances of public corruption.

"Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest," Bongino said in a post on X.

"We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases,” he added, noting that he receives weekly progress reports and encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI.

The cases

The first of the cases involves the discovery of cocaine at the White House on July 2, 2023, during the Fourth of July weekend.

The Secret Service found the material in a visitor cell phone storage area, but closed the investigation without identifying who was responsible.

The reopening of this investigation has been highlighted by several media outlets, underscoring the interest in clarifying how the substance got into the building during the Administration of former President Joe Biden.

The second case involves the leaking of the Supreme Court's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in 2022, which resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, delegating abortion decisions to the states.

Despite an internal investigation led by the Supreme Court, the person responsible for the leak was not identified, prompting the FBI to take up the case again for further inquiries.

Finally, the FBI is reviewing the case of the pipe bombs placed outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee offices in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021, one day before the attack on the Capitol.

Despite having video evidence, authorities have not identified the person responsible, a fact that has generated speculation and criticism, including comments by the current director of the FBI, Kash Patel, before taking office.