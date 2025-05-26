After the latest attacks on Ukraine, Senator Grassley called on Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de mayo, 2025

Chuck Grassley (R-IO) demanded that Donald Trump impose tougher sanctions against Vladimir Putin. The longtime Iowa senator, and current chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, weighed in on social media about the recent Russian attacks against Ukraine, which hit some 30 cities and towns over the weekend, leaving at least 12 dead.

Grassley, who warned back in April that the Russian leader was "playing America as a scapegoat," made the claim after Russia launched its biggest airstrike against Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.

"I've had enough of Putin killing innocent people. President Trump, take action. AT LEAST SANCTIONS," the senator wrote on his X account.

In the past, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee referred to Putin as a "dictator" who wants to rebuild the Soviet Union again. "All the way back in 2005, Vladimir Putin said, 'The demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.' Now, Vladimir Putin’s Russia has launched the largest war in Europe since World War II. If not stopped now, it will only expand until U.S. allies and U.S. troops are dragged in. Senator Grassley wants to prevent that from happening," his website reads.