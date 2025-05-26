Russia launches its biggest air strike against Ukraine since the conflict began

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de mayo, 2025

Russia escalated its offensive against Ukraine and on Sunday night into Monday launched its largest airstrike since the conflict began in February 2022. Specifically, the Russian military attacked its rival with 355 drones.

“The enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 364 aerial attack projectiles, including 355 drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement reported by AFP.

This attack came hours after Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war and another air offensive perpetrated by Beijing against Kiev, in which more than a dozen people were killed on Ukrainian soil.

Russia's latest attacks forced U.S. President Donald Trump to react quickly by criticizing his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for continuing to launch offensives against Ukraine at a time when attempts are being made to end the conflict and achieve permanent peace.

"I am not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people. And I don't know what the hell has happened to Putin! I've known him for a long time. I've always gotten along with him. But he's sending rockets into cities and killing people. And I don't like it at all," Trump said Sunday.

As directly affected, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, added to those criticisms of Trump, specifying that his allies apply "strong pressure" against Russia.

"Without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," the Ukrainian leader noted.

As for the latest attack carried out by Russia from Sunday night into Monday, it is not yet known whether there were any fatalities or injuries.