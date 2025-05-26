Trump harshly criticized Putin after the latest bombings against Ukraine: "Something happened to this guy and I don't like it"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump took aim at Vladimir Putin over the latest Russian bombings in Ukraine. In the midst of negotiations to end the war and following a series of drone attacks that left at least twelve dead, the president criticized the actions of his Russian counterpart. Trump even emphasized his surprise at the brutality of recent weeks: "Something happened to this guy, and I don't like it."

From New Jersey, Trump took questions from the press, which led him to express himself about one of Russia's biggest bombings of Ukraine so far in the war. This took place on Saturday night, May 24, over some 30 cities and towns across the European country.

A few hours later, Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, left the following message on his X account: "Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia."

In this context, the Republican president was very hard on Putin, showing himself surprised by the harshness of the attacks while the parties are negotiating how to put an end to the conflict that began in February 2022.

"I'm not happy with what Putin's doing! He's killing a lot of people. And I don't know what the hell happened to Putin! I've known him a long time. Always gotten along with him. But he's sending rockets into cities and killing people. And I don't like it at all... We're in the middle of talking, and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities! I don't like it at all," he told reporters present in The Garden State.

"I don't like what Putin is doing, not even a little bit. He's killing people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it," he added.

Last Monday, Trump had a telephone conversation with the Russian president with the aim of bringing positions closer together for a 30-day cease-fire. However, Russia still does not seem willing to agree, something that did not go down well in the White House.