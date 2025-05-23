Comer demands that Biden's doctor and former White House aides testify about an alleged cover-up of the former president's mental health

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de mayo, 2025

The House Oversight Committee, headed by Republican James Comer, requested interviews with former President Joe Biden's doctor and several of his former White House aides to hold them accountable for the handling of his health, in the context of what it describes as a "cover-up of the evident mental deterioration" of the former president.

The requests, submitted through official letters, are part of an investigation that has gained momentum after new publications suggesting a progressive loss of mental capacities during his presidency. Comer accuses the previous administration of withholding crucial information from the public and allowing other figures to make executive decisions on Biden's behalf without transparency.

"The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal. The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf," Comer expressed.

Autopen use under scrutiny

One of the centerpieces of the investigation is the use of an autopen - a device that allows documents to be signed automatically - to authorize official actions, including pardons that the committee considers controversial.

"Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity," Comer said in a statement released Thursday.

Former officials subpoenaed

In addition to physician Kevin O'Connor, the committee seeks to question Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams, all former officials close to Biden. According to Comer, the goal is to clarify who was making key decisions in the White House and whether there was any manipulation or cover-up in the then-president's medical reports.

Comer also demanded the audio recordings of Biden's interview with special prosecutor Robert Hur about the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

Next steps and warning of retaliation

The committee has given the cited until May 29 to respond, with interviews scheduled between June 2 and June 25. Comer warned that any attempt at obstruction will be met with "swift and decisive action," insisting that citizens "demand transparency and accountability now."

So far, neither the former president's team nor the White House has issued public comments on the new legislative offensive. Biden's health,his performance in office, and the management of his closest entourage continue to be friction points in the political arena.