Credibility Collapse: Democrats face one of their worst crises in decades

19 de mayo, 2025

As is only right, Washington has been sympathetic to former President Joe Biden following the news that he is sadly suffering from cancer. However, empathy and solidarity for the difficult situation, contrary to calming criticism of the party and its closest circle, has unleashed a host of questions coming not only from the Republican side, but also from Democratic voters, who see the leadership involved in complicated and often difficult to understand situations.

Many Americans are asking on social networks if it is possible for a cancer to develop so quickly to metastasize in the less than four months that the former president has been out of power. Others are asking if the White House medical team did not do the corresponding check-ups and the former president already had the disease before the end of his term. The questions are many and some raise terrifying scenarios that would imply a level of evil that is difficult to understand.

But the reason why all these uncomfortable doubts and speculations are happening is the fault of the Democratic Party itself. The Biden Administration was marked by dark situations, constant lies, and possible uninvestigated crimes. Just this weekend, portions of former President Biden's interview with special prosecutor Robert Hur were released amid the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. While we already knew the transcripts, the audio gives a clearer look at the level of discovery that occurred surrounding Biden's poor mental state.

In the audio, the former president is heard having difficulty remembering such particular and personal details as when his son died or when he left the vice presidency after Obama's term. Nor did he remember what year President Donald Trump was elected. At the very least, his family and cabinet lied for months, probably years, to keep him in power, and even to try to get him to win another presidential term. After so many lies and such a level of deceit, it is hardly logical for Americans to ask uncomfortable questions even around the president's unfortunate illness.

The issue is not only about the possibility of another lie, but also about trust in the institutions, particularly the medical team and staff involved in the president's health. If the Democratic leadership really cared about the trust of their voters, they should explain when the last time he had a medical check-up at the White House was and what the particular results were regarding the cancer that the former president now has.

It has been months since Biden left office, and yet the lies and scandals of the Biden family continue to plague the party. This weekend it has been the audios of the investigation against him; the week before it was the reappearance of Biden himself and his wife, assuring once again, that he was always in the best possible health. The lies, at such a level of chutzpah, are insulting. Millions of Americans watched him confuse names, say strange things and even not know how to get off a stage.

The party has been in an increasingly public internal brawl for months. With some of its less extreme members fighting with the more radical ones. A couple of weeks ago they even voted to disqualify the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Then, adding to the constant bickering and infighting, there are the Biden family scandals that continue to make headlines. According to a Wall Street Journal poll only 37% of voters have a favorable opinion of the party.

Even an issue that should be personal, such as an illness, becomes a political issue when millions have doubts about a possible new lie. How will party leaders regain the trust of their constituents? That is one of the questions that add to the list of issues that the party must resolve in the midst of one of the worst crises it has experienced in decades.