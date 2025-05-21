Tucker Carlson criticizes the Trump Organization's business dealings in the Middle East: 'Seems like corruption'

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de mayo, 2025

In a recent episode of his podcast, "The Tucker Carlson Show," Fox News host Tucker Carlson expressed concerns about the Trump Organization's business dealings in the Middle East, claiming that it “seems like corruption” during a conversation with former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan.

The discussion centered on the timing overlap between the Trump family's new trade deals in the region and the Trump administration's announcements of major economic and defense agreements with countries in the Middle East.

During the interview, Ryan initially praised President Trump for reversing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts. However, he noted that some measures may have gone too far.

However, he expressed concern about the Trump Organization's business dealings, particularly the timing of announcements of projects in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I see all these negotiations going on in the Middle East and then — I don’t know when these buildings were approved or when these deals got done — but then I also see, like, oh, there’s a brand new hotel going up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and another one going up in Doha, I think,” Ryan said.

“And I’m like, did these just get done — also with the deals which just happened over there — or was this earlier?”

The Trump family's business dealings include a deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar with Qatari Diar, a real estate firm backed by the country's sovereign wealth fund.

In addition, the Trump Organization is leasing its brand for two real estate projects in Riad, Saudi Arabia, and plans to build a Trump Tower in Jeddah, as well as a Trump International Hotel and a golf complex in Oman.

These announcements coincide with Trump's recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, where economic and defense deals were signed, including lifting export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips and constructing an IA big data center in Abu Dhabi.

“That stuff kind of worries me,” Ryan added, to which Carlson responded, “Well, it seems like corruption, yeah.”

Ryan lamented the polarization in the U.S., noting that it is difficult to make constructive criticisms without facing adverse reactions, and asserted that people are losing the ability to think critically by blindly aligning themselves with partisan positions. “I agree with every word,” Carlson concluded.

The White House has rejected the conflict-of-interest allegations.

Leavitt: "Let me just get to the premise of the question that both of you have raised. I think it's frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit. He left a life of luxury...for public service." https://t.co/nP8RBHr6cL pic.twitter.com/wuvWqyJJvq — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 9, 2025

The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, called it "ridiculous" to suggest that Trump uses his official travel to benefit his family's business, asserting that the president complies with all conflict-of-interest laws.