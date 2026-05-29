Presidential 2028: Rubio surges into neck-and-neck race with Vance as Buttigieg leads Democrats

Published by Israel Duro 29 de mayo, 2026

Marco Rubio and Pete Buttigieg staged an intense comeback in the race to lead their parties to the White House in 2028 against JD Vance and Gavin Newsom, respectively, while support for them has seen a sharp drop in recent months.

According to the latest survey from Emerson College, support among Republican voters for Rubio soared to 35%, up 20 points from February. Although Vance still leads him by one point (36%) among the conservative electorate, the vice president has lost 16 points! since the last poll, when he polled with a resounding 52%.

Far behind are the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and the former U.S. ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, both tied at 5% of the support. The undecided reach 11% at the moment.

Buttigieg overtakes Newsom as Beshear surges

The one who did complete the overtake was Buttigieg on the Democratic side, in a race that lost Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday. Long viewed as one of the leading contenders to succeed Joe Biden, the former transportation secretary moved ahead of Gavin Newsom, whose support has fallen sharply.

Buttigieg top the Blue Party rankings with 18% of voting intentions, up two points from February. In second place appears the governor of California, who plummets from the 25% he counted on in August last year to the current 16%.

Closing the podium is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who would get 11% of the vote, followed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Saphiro and Kamala Harris, tied at 10%. The last name is that of Andy Bershear, who shows the strongest rise, going from 4% to 9% of the support.

It is worth noting that those who are not clear match in first place with Buttigieg, also with 18%, a clear indicator of the confusion and division existing among blue voters.