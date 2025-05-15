Thanedar makes a fool of himself: backs down on impeachment of Trump after his own party rejects it

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 14 de mayo, 2025

Progressive Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Michigan, was forced to backtrack on his proposed impeachment against President Donald Trump after he was overruled by colleagues in his own party, including from the progressive Democratic wing.

At a time of tension and much internal division within the Democratic Party, Thanedar caused unease in his own party by attempting to force a vote on his seven articles of impeachment against Trump this very week through the mechanism known as a "privileged resolution," which forces the lower house to deal with the matter within two working days.

However, Democrats were the first to reject Thanedar's attempt, calling it a waste of time and even a personal crusade to raise his profile nationally without taking into account the needs of their party.

Democratic caucus chairman Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) was one of the harshest critics of Thanedar's proposal, calling it "a distraction."

Greg Casar (D-Texas), the chairman of the Progressive Caucus, also sharply questioned his lower House colleague: "This doomed impeachment vote is not about holding Trump accountable but instead seems to be about the interest of the bill sponsor."

Casar said that, should it move forward, he would vote against the impeachment proposal for being "unserious."

Later, after further criticism from fellow Democrats, Thanedar announced on the social networking site X that he was withdrawing his intention to force the vote.

"So, after talking with many colleagues, I have decided not to force a vote on impeachment today. Instead, I will add to my articles of impeachment and continue to rally the support of both Democrats and Republicans to defend the Constitution with me," Thanedar stated.

In the fifteen days since I filed seven articles of impeachment against President Trump, he has committed more impeachable offenses, most dangerously, accepting a $400 million private jet from Qatar, which even Republican Members of Congress have called wrong.



So, after talking… — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) May 14, 2025

Then Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was asked whether he personally asked Thanedar to withdraw his proposal. The Democrat merely replied, "The situation speaks for itself."

According to NBC News, several Democratic colleagues urged Thanedar not to show up for the 5 p.m. vote so that his proposed privileged resolution to accept or not accept impeachment would not have to be dealt with.

In the midst of the Democratic case, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) took advantage of the situation to taunt his opponents.

"House Democrats have demonstrated once again they are willing to abuse the Constitution in their effort to impede the agenda of the American people," Johnson declared. "Their latest sham impeachment charade against President Trump is another embarrassing political stunt. Today, House Republicans will move promptly to discard it."