Democratic congressman files seven articles of impeachment against Trump after accusing him of violating the Constitution

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de abril, 2025

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar filed seven articles of impeachment against the U.S. president Donald Trump, kicking off a proceeding with zero chance of prosperingthanks to the control Republicans currently have over Congress. Its resolution accuses the conservative leader of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for alleged constitutional violations related to deportations, tariffs, retaliation against the press, use of public funds, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, among other actions that, according to Thanedar, would be violating the U.S. Constitution.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy. His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act," the congressman stressed. Similarly, Thanedar stated in a video posted on social networks that "the final straw" was that the president had challenged a Supreme Court ruling that ordered the government to "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), was wrongly deported to El Salvador after an "administrative error."

Competency for Thanedar

The Michigan representative's announcement came just hours after the same state's state representative, Donavan McKinney, launched a campaign for next year's primary in the Detroit-area district against Thanedar, who is currently serving his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In doing so, McKinney joins former Michigan state Sen. Adam Hollier, who recently announced he would challenge the congressman for a third time and has already gone so far as to receive the public endorsement of the socialist Justice Democrats.

"People like our congressman, Shri Thanedar, are the problem. A multimillionaire who spent millions to buy a seat in Congress, who has more in common with Donald Trump and Elon Musk than people like us," McKinney said in a video ad.