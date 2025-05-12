Maine Senator Susan Collins announces in an interview that she plans to run in the midterm elections

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de mayo, 2025

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins detailed during an interview with CNN this Saturday that she would run for a sixth term in the midterm elections for Senate in 2026. However, she has not yet issued any formal announcement. In the interview, the 72-year-old conservative leader stated, "It’s certainly my inclination to run and I’m preparing to do so. I very much enjoy serving the people of Maine. I’ve obviously not made a formal announcement because it’s too early for that."

On this decision, the pro-Democrat network revealed that liberal senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer would at this time be actively seeking a candidate they consider competitive enough to take on Collins and defeat her. The media outlet explained that the Democratic figures who could most likely become the party's nominee and take on Collins would be Rep. Jared Golden and Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The network added that another Democratic candidate already in the race, and who they would bet on if neither Mills nor Golden works out, would be former Rep. Katie Porter's former personal boss, Jordan Woods.

A close race

Collins, New England's only Republican senator and chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has defended her seat for the past 28 years. Although her moderation has been the main weapon she has used to become one of the very few Republican figures with clout in a state historically tilted in favor of Democrats, the 72-year-old senator has many critics within her party.

Collins' decision promises to make the electoral race in Maine one of the closest and most decisive of the midterm elections, with some political analysts explaining that the Democratic Party would have a significant opportunity to win its seat and get closer to a majority in the Senate. On the Senator's comments, several conservative commentators explained that President Donald Trump should push for her to decide to step aside and thus be able to choose a candidate more aligned with the MAGA faction of the party and have a better chance of keeping the seat.