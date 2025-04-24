Maduro regime uses 'Tren de Aragua' gang as proxy to destabilize U.S. and other countries in region, FBI says

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de abril, 2025

The regime of Nicolás Maduro is using the Venezuelan 'Tren de Aragua' (TdA) gang as a proxy to destabilize the public security of the US and other countries in the region, according to an FBI assessment that contradicts an earlier leak denied by the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

According to Fox News Digital, a senior Trump Administration official shared "unclassified" details from a classified FBI intelligence assessment of the close relationship between the Maduro regime and the Aragua Train, a fearsome, fast-growing criminal gang that was classified as a terrorist organization by the federal government.

According to the assessment, the FBI determined that Chavista regime officials are "probably" facilitating the migration of TdA members from Venezuela to the United States and other countries in order to destabilize them.

According to the intelligence agency, other affected countries besides the U.S. are Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and others. Currently, the TdA has a presence in ten countries in the Western Hemisphere.

In addition to using them to destabilize public security in these countries, the Maduro regime is also taking advantage of the migration of the TdA gang members to damage, threaten, extort, kidnap, and even assassinate Venezuelan critics and opponents abroad.

According to the FBI, in the next 6 to 18 months the Maduro regime could use the gang members to persecute Venezuelan opponents in U.S. territory.

Recently, the Chilean Prosecutor's Office determined that the kidnapping and murder of Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda in the capital, Santiago de Chile, was carried out by members of the TdA under orders of Diosdado Cabello, number two of the Maduro regime.

Cabello is indicted for drug trafficking in the US, and his head has a $25,000,000 bounty on it, the same price as that of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

"These findings should shock Americans but not the law enforcement community," a senior Trump administration official told Fox News Digital. "They reflect the sentiments of numerous other intelligence assessments across multiple agencies."

"Nicolas Maduro is a Marxist dictator who hijacked a once-prosperous Venezuela and brought in nothing but total economic collapse and gang takeover," the official added. "He crumbled Caracas, now overrun with drugs and violence, and wants to do the same across the United States by sending his most violent and dangerous criminals into our communities."

This FBI assessment leaked to Fox News directly contradicts another intelligence report shared by the AP agency that said there was no relationship between the TdA and the Maduro regime.

However, that leak was directly denied by Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Intelligence.

"The weaponization of intelligence to undermine the President's agenda is an assault on democracy," Gabbard said. "Those behind this illegal leak of classified intelligence, twisted and manipulated to convey the exact opposite finding, will be accountable under the full force of the law."