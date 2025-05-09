Trump vows to end Biden's 'equitable' internet program: ‘A RACIST and ILLEGAL giveaway’

Published by Santiago Ospital 9 de mayo, 2025

"I have spoken with my wonderful Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and we agree that the Biden/Harris so-called 'Digital Equity Act' is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL," Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

The rule initiated by Joe Biden was part of his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan sanctioned in 2021. His administration defended the spending on the grounds that it would help disadvantaged communities gain access to high-speed internet by ensuring an "equitable" network.

In Trump's eyes, its purpose was very different: the measure, he claimed, were no more than "handouts based on race". "The Digital Equity Program is a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway. I am ending this IMMEDIATELY, and saving Taxpayers BILLIONS OF DOLLARS!" he wrote.

The author of the legislative proposal, Democrat Patty Murray, accused Trump of completely ignoring its contents, claiming it seeks to "help close the digital divide in America."

"Let’s be clear, every time President Trump refuses to spend funding appropriated by Congress, he’s stealing from the American people," she added in a statement. Under that argument, experts say, the president's decision is likely to be taken to court.

The president is not the first Republican to criticize the rule. Others, such as Senator Ted Cruz, previously called for its elimination, accusing it of establishing racial classifications.