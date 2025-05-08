Political consulting organization ordered Democratic senators to reform their immigration agenda after citing Biden's failure

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de mayo, 2025

The Axios media outlet revealed Wednesday in an article that Democratic senators received a blunt report on the need to review and change their approach to immigration as soon as possible during a private meeting. In its article, Axios added that the report was presented by FWD policy and campaign advisor Andrea Flores at the group's headquarters in Virginia and noted that it presented a straightforward and uncompromising assessment of the numerous errors committed by the past administration of former President Joe Biden, which - according to the report - were crucial for the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

According to the media outlet, the report presented to lawmakers concluded that Biden's inability to control the border drove many, many voters to back Trump as they agreed with his immigration vision. The report also reportedly detailed how the past Democratic administration's border strategy brought Republicans closer to hundreds of thousands of Hispanic voters who had been waiting years for a path to legalization, noting how newly arrived immigrants obtained work permits very quickly. Similarly, Axios revealed that the report also sharply questioned Biden's decision not to define clear action on immigration reform, as his administration would have believed that discussing the issue would have been beneficial to Republicans.

Recommendations for Democrats

In presenting the report, Flores, who worked in the White House during Biden's first year, recommended to Senate Democrats as part of the "diagnosis" that the best step to take was to abandon their call for "comprehensive immigration reform" altogether and rather focus on the issue of immigration reform and rather focus on drastically reducing border crossings, as well as increasing legal pathways to citizenship, reforming the asylum system, and expanding access to humanitarian aid outside the country.

Finally, the report determined that taking such actions could greatly increase Democrats' chances of achieving victory in upcoming electoral events, having also concluded that support for Trump has dropped drastically due to the disregard for due process that has manifested itself in his mass deportation program.