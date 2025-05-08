Trump withdrew Janette Nesheiwat's nomination as Surgeon General and replaced her with Casey Means

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of Janette Nesheiwat for Surgeon General for Health and replaced her with Dr. Casey Means, a specialist in chronic disease prevention through nutrition. The president made the announcement on his Truth Social account, where he also clarified that he will seek another position for Nesheiwat within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Trump initially nominated Nesheiwat in April of this year, remarking on his "unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives." However, his choice soon attracted controversy. CBS News questioned his credentials, pointing out that he had graduated from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and not from the University of Arkansas Medical School.

In this context, and although the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee had scheduled Nesheiwat's confirmation hearing for this week, the chairman announced that he would withdraw his nomination.

"I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable “MAHA” credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," he said.

In turn, Trump advanced that he will seek another role for Nesheiwat, who for years officiated as a Fox News medical contributor, within HHS.

"Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter," added the President.

The Means pick was celebrated on social media by Donald Trump Jr.,Benny Johnson, Robert Malone and Rob Schneider, among others. In her various media appearances, Trump's new nominee has reiterated the need to defeat the chronic disease epidemic.

"Healthcare is being destroyed in the United States, which we don't really talk about, because it's not profitable to cure in this country. It's profitable to keep people sick and then drug them, cut them up and bill them, which is what we learn to do. What we have here is a crisis of disconnection," he assured during his appearance on HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' program.