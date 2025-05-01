Trump nominates Michael Waltz as ambassador to the UN and Marco Rubio will take over as interim National Security advisor

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de mayo, 2025

US President Donald Trump announced the removal of Michael Waltz as National Security Adviser, appointing him as the country's new representative to the United Nations (UN).

The secretary of state, Marco Rubio, will fill in on an interim basis the post left by Waltz, according to the president through his Truth Social platform.

“Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role,” Trump expressed in his message.

I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 1, 2025

The decision marks a significant shift in the Administration's foreign policy at the start of his second term.

The move comes on the heels of a scandal involving Waltz, reported by outlets such as CBS News and Fox News. According to these sources, Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will leave their positions following an incident in which the editor chief editor of The Atlantic magazine was mistakenly added to a chat on the Signal app.

The conversation discussed sensitive details about airstrikes against Huthi rebels in Yemen, including takeoff schedules for US warplanes and bombing plans.

Waltz, a former US congressman, becomes the first senior official to leave the Trump administration in this second term.

For now, Rubio will assume the responsibilities of National Security Advisor while a permanent replacement is defined.