Massive operation in Florida ends and ICE and authorities arrest more than 1,100 illegal immigrants

1 de mayo, 2025

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Florida authorities on Thursday announced the results of Operation Tidal Wave, an unprecedented crackdown that culminated in the arrest of 1,120 undocumented immigrants between April 21 and 26.

According to ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, this operation marked a milestone by achieving the “most single arrests done by a state in a single week that ICE has ever had" in the agency's history.

The operation, described as "the first of its kind," was conducted in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies in Florida, using resources from the 287(g) program, which allows local authorities to enforce certain aspects of immigration law. Among those arrested were violent offenders, gang members, sex offenders, fugitives from justice, and individuals considered a threat to public safety.

ICE highlighted the capture of members of criminal organizations such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Brown Pride Aztecas, Barrio Azteca, Sureños (South-13) and the 18th Street gang.

Of the 1,120 arrested, 63% had criminal records or prior convictions.

On his X account, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted.

“Today, I joined our federal partners to highlight a first-of-its-kind immigration enforcement effort called ‘Operation Tidal Wave.’ This is the largest operation of its kind in the nation, and we did it here in Florida because I insisted state and local law enforcement agencies provide cooperation and support for immigration enforcement efforts. In just one week, Florida's state agencies helped federal authorities to arrest 1,100+ illegal aliens across the state.”

The arrests

The arrests included 378 individuals with final orders of deportation issued by immigration judges. Notable cases included a Brazilian national with a history of aggravated assault, a Mexican national with a history of kidnapping and Colombian nationals convicted of murder. In terms of nationalities, 437 were from Guatemala, 280 from Mexico, 153 from Honduras, 48 from Venezuela, 24 from El Salvador and 178 from other countries.

Sheahan praised the collaboration with Florida, calling the operation a "model" that could be replicated in other states to prioritize community safety, a goal she said reflects the president's priorities. “Together, we were able to conduct over 1,100 arrests and remove several violent gang members from the communities here in Florida,” she said.

Criticism of the Democratic Administration

DeSantis also weighed in on the operation, criticizing the previous administration's immigration policies. "We had a president, Joe Biden, that opened the border and basically declared that people could come illegally, interior enforcement was rendered basically null and void," DeSantis said.

According to the governor, these policies affected not only border states, but also communities like Florida.

DeSantis underscored the impact of Operation Tidal Wave, noting that many of those arrested “should have never been in our country” and that some had been previously deported.

"It sends the message going forward, [the] United States of America is serious about enforcing its immigration laws."