Senate voted to repeal a Biden-era climate regulation that established controls on household appliances

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de abril, 2025

The Senate overturned a climate regulation imposed by the Biden Administration, which established energy conservation standards for appliances. The resolution, which already had the approval of the House of Representatives and was pushed by Senator Jon Husted (R-OH), passed with 52 votes in favor and 46 against.

This resolution will override the certification, labeling, and compliance requirements established by the Energy Conservation Program for Appliance Standards and implemented by President Biden's Department of Energy in October 2024. It will therefore release limits on products such as air conditioners and washing machines, among others.

"The Biden era Department of Energy put additional testing components and labeled components for energy standards on all of these appliances," the Ohio senator told The Hill.

"It doesn’t provide any additional energy conservation outcomes, but it has more reporting and compliance components, which I feel are just so unnecessary. Every time you make somebody spend more time on something, it drives up costs. Time is money," he added.

Husted, not long ago Ohio's lieutenant governor, was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to fill the seat that JD Vance vacated to take over as vice president.

Husted's move was also backed by John Thune (R-SD), Republican majority leader in the Senate. During a floor speech, Thune lambasted regulations imposed by the Biden White House and Kamala Harris.

"Over the last four years, the Biden administration subjected Americans to an onslaught of regulations. Altogether, the Biden regulatory agenda cost $1.8 trillion. It heaped thousands of hours of paperwork on business owners, energy producers, and other hardworking Americans. And to what end? Well, often these regulations were part of the Biden administration's radical climate agenda," he noted.