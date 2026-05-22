'This is not a good time for me': Donald Trump reveals the dilemma he faces in the sudden marriage of his eldest son

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 21 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump revealed the scheduling complexities he faces ahead of the impending marriage of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, scheduled for this weekend at a Caribbean location.

In statements made to reporters from the Oval Office, the president said that the current international situation, marked primarily by hostilities and military operations related to Iran, complicates his logistical and security travel to participate in the ceremony.

Despite the state's challenges, Trump left open the possibility of accompanying the couple.

"He would like me to go, but it will be just a small, private affair, and I'm going to try to attend," the president said of his firstborn's wishes. Trump noted that the event coincides with critical decision-making days in Washington.

The political dilemma of a wartime presidential visit

The initial wedding plans underwent drastic changes for reasons of political prudence and media exposure.

According to original reports from the New York Post, the couple, consisting of Donald Trump Jr., 48, and Bettina Anderson, 39, first considered celebrating the marriage on the White House grounds.

However, they opted to move the celebration to a privately owned island in the Bahamas to avoid criticism associated with ostentation at a time of military mobilization in the Middle East.

Family sources said that the couple prioritized discretion given the current global circumstances. Before the media, the president acknowledged the crossroads of public opinion represented by his eventual appearance in the Bahamas in the midst of a major international crisis.

"This is not a good time for me," the president admitted to the press. "Everything related to Iran and other things," he pointed out to illustrate his administration's national security priorities.

Trump then described the situation as a complex assessment scenario for his public image: "It's a no-win dilemma. If I attend, they kill me. If I don't attend, they kill me." On the sidelines, the president concluded his remarks by expressing his best wishes for the new couple: "I hope they have a great marriage."

The haste in the preparations had already been anticipated by sources close to the family in recent weeks. The formal marriage proposal was finalized last December, when the businessman asked for Anderson's hand during a family stay at the official Camp David rest home.

Since mid-April, those close to the couple have indicated that both are determined to formalize their legal union in the short term, ruling out large public celebrations.

For Donald Trump Jr., this step marks his second marriage. The businessman is the father of five children—Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe—born during his previous marriage to Vanessa Trump, from whom he formally divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Those within the family circle emphasize that the former spouses currently maintain a cordial relationship marked by mutual respect, thereby facilitating family dynamics amid the dynasty's new commitments.