‘Lab leak’: Trump Administration launches website on origins of COVID

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de abril, 2025

The Trump Administration launched a website to explain the origins of the Coronavirus. The White House replaced the previous page, covid.gov, which is now titled as follows: "Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19." The site casts strong criticism on Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO), while endorsing the theory that the virus escaped from a Chinese lab.

As did the House Select Subcommittee on the Pandemic, the website rejects the theory pushed by Fauci and part of the scientific community, who claimed that the most likely origin of the virus was in nature.

Instead, the Trump Administration asserts the following, "Most likely the origin of COVID-19 is due to a laboratory incident related to gain-of-function research."

The new website takes aim primarily at former President Biden's health officials, named primarily Dr. Fauci and Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth, whom they accuse of lying to Congress and obstructing the House investigation.

"The Biden Administration’s HHS engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion, and non-responsiveness in an attempt to obstruct the Select Subcommittee’s investigation and hide evidence that could incriminate or embarrass senior public health officials. It appears that HHS even intentionally under-resourced its component that responds to legislative oversight requests," the White House added.

They also remarked on the Biden Administration's control of the public narrative, stating that it resorted to "outright censorship," "coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent."

"WHO's response to the pandemic was a resounding failure"

In addition, the site sharply criticizes the WHO's handling of the pandemic, calling it an "abject failure" the product of having prioritized "China's political interests ahead of its international duties."

Specifically, they claimed that practices such as the "two-meter distance" and the use of masks lacked conclusive scientific basis. In regards to social distancing, they noted that it was a decision that "shut down schools and small businesses across the country."

In addition, they wrote that the prolonged shutdowns "caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens." "Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life," they added.

An attack on Andrew Cuomo

Finally, the website recalled the order issued by then-New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, "forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients."

"Evidence shows that Mr. Cuomo and his Administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of their policy decisions in an apparent effort to shield themselves from accountability," they concluded.