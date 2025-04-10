Pentagon withheld reports for several years that pointed to Wuhan lab as source of COVID

Published by Israel Duro 10 de abril, 2025

Two new reports have again pointed the finger at the Biden Administration for allegedly withholding evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a leak at the Wuhan lab more than five years ago. Both reports were kept in a Pentagon drawer for several years before recently coming to light, either released by the Trump administration or disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

First, the new Defense officials confirmed that their predecessors refused to investigate the suspected infections of several U.S. service members during their participation in the World Military Games held in Wuhan in the fall of 2019. Although their symptoms showed similarities to those caused by COVID, they were never officially tested for traces of having passed the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pentagon did not investigate whether several military personnel infected in Wuhan in 2019 had COVID

Adding to this information is the release just this week of an analysis conducted by a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) unit. The document, which came to light through a FOIA this same week, indicates that the DIA's National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) considered as a plausible option that the origin of the pandemic could be in the Chinese laboratory, while the official position of the Biden Administration, with Anthony Fauci at the head, flatly ruled out this possibility.

The report on sick military personnel at the 2019 Wuhan Games had been in a drawer since 2022, when it was prepared to respond to a congressional request to investigate the matter. The report acknowledged that "the DoD has not conducted or opened an investigation into the connections between the COVID-19 outbreak and the 2019 World Military Games" nor were those affected tested for COVID or tested for antibodies that might indicate they had passed the disease.

The DIA noted that the hypothesis that covid was laboratory-created was plausible.

On the other hand, the analysis published by the DIA, dated June 25, 2020, concluded that "the [Wuhan laboratory's] molecular biology capabilities and genome evaluation are consistent with the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 was a laboratory-created virus."

Furthermore, the study's signatories noted that the evidence available even at the outset was consistent with COVID-19 arising by laboratory filtration at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The WIV was headed by the so-called bat woman Shi Zheng-li, and the U.S. medical defense scientists claimed that SARS-CoV-2 may have been "part of a chimeric virus bank in Zhen-Li Shi's lab at WIV that escaped containment."