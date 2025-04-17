Trump renews the National Security Advisory Council with key figures and the main objective to "Make America Safe Again"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a complete restructuring of the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), an advisory body to the Department of Homeland Security that, since its formation, has played a strategic role in shaping policies in the immigration and homeland security arena.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump announced the incorporation of new figures close to and aligned with his vision of security and immigration control, such as the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster; political commentator Mark Levin; former detective Bo Dietl; and Florida state senator Joseph Gruters.

"I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers," Trump said.

"It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members (...) will do an incredible job," detailed the president, who stated that the council will be tasked with stopping the border crisis, deporting illegal immigrants, stopping fentanyl trafficking, and making “America safe again.”

The HSAC realignment comes at a time when national security - especially the fight against narcotics trafficking and illegal immigration-—has returned to the top of the federal government's agenda.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has prioritized above all his promises the institutional reconstruction in security, giving special weight to figures such as Secretary Kristi Noem, who will head the HSAC, as Trump announced in his release.

"Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," the president said.