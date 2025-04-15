Trump will not attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner and is considering organizing an alternative event

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de abril, 2025

As reported by the Axios media outlet, U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the Correspondents' Dinner, according to information provided by a White House official who chose not to reveal his identity, in what would represent continuity in the stance shown by the Republican president during his first presidency of breaking with this tradition. Other media also revealed that both the Trump administration and numerous conservative groups in the country would be planning to organize a parallel event for the night of the dinner, also coinciding with the celebration of the birthday of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

The dinner, which is scheduled for next April 26, has for several decades been an event loaded with symbolism, which brings together not only journalists but also government officials of the day and numerous public figures. However, several politicians and prominent U.S. public opinion figures have long stated that the media, especially the so-called mainstream media, have become a pro-democracy bastion in which news coverage manifests a clear bias.

Other officials will also not attend the event

In addition to the Republican leader, other members of his administration have also announced that they will not attend the dinner. One of these was White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who reported her decision in March during a podcast interview, in which she explained that there was no point in attending the event. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the official's absence in a statement in which it said it respected her decision.

The Trump Administration's decision, revealed by Axios, comes amid a context in which numerous correspondents from different media outlets both in the United States and other parts of the world have expressed their discomfort with the possibility of sharing the event. Discomfort with the possibility of sharing the White House Correspondents' Dinner with members of the administration, due to the tensions that both the president and various government officials have maintained with the press in recent years.