Karoline Leavitt's debut as press secretary: Deportations, spending and revelations about mystery drones

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Karoline Leavitt debuted as the White House's press secretary. The youngest to hold the post, she spoke to reporters for 45 minutes and addressed a variety of topics. Among them were the mysterious drones in New Jersey, deportations and the freezing of federal funds for review.

Leavitt, who Donald Trump announced on Nov. 15, entered the press briefing room wearing a magenta suit over a black T-shirt and a cross hanging from her neck. She assured the journalists present that they would live for the next four years with "the most transparent and accessible president in the history of the United States."

The official broke an informal protocol of giving the first question to the Associated Press. In this case, the first to be called on was Mike Allen of Axios, followed by Matt Boyle of Breitbart and then Zeke Miller of AP.

Leavitt made it clear that the Trump administration welcomed "new media," encouraging influencers, podcasters and alternative journalists to request press credentials at the White House. She also added that she would reinstate press credentials for journalists who were "unfairly" removed "by the previous administration."

"America's trust in the mainstream media has fallen to an all-time low," the press secretary continued.

Karoline Leavitt's first press conference

Regarding the freezing of federal funds for review, Leavitt assured that this is a "temporary pause" so that the Office of Management and Budget can audit budget items.

She emphasized that programs that provide direct benefits to Americans will not be affected. This includes Medicare, Social Security and food stamps.

"The reason for this is to ensure that every penny going out the door is not conflicting with the executive orders and action that this president has taken," Leavitt added.

End of mystery over New Jersey drones

The press secretary mentioned the drones that mysteriously flew over states like New York and New Jersey in late 2024. After much speculation, she shared President Trump's latest update.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones," she said.

“In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy," Leavitt added, dispelling doubts about possible foreign interference.

On deportations

After being questioned about the Trump administration's deportations, specifically how many had criminal records, Leavitt responded as follows, "All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and, therefore, they are criminals."

She also said that the priority of the relevant authorities was to deport violent criminals while not putting those who have entered illegally on the back burner.

"It’s a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal but that’s exactly what they are,” she said. “If they broke our nation’s laws, yes, they are a criminal," she added.

Leavitt also stated that the Trump administration's position on birthright citizenship is that it is "unconstitutional," which is why they are willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court.