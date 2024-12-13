Trump considers attacking Iranian nuclear facilities

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump is considering attacking nuclear facilities in Iran to prevent that country from developing nuclear weapons, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. newspaper noted that the statements were made by members of Trump's transition team, who further stated that the issue was addressed in the wake of Iran's weakening regional position, especially following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, and recent reports of the buildup of enriched uranium in Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump expressed concern to Netanyahu about the Iranian nuclear threat



WSJ further noted that according to two sources familiar with the matter, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was concerned that Iran could develop nuclear weapons during his tenure and noted that his team was examining military actions that could prevent it.

However, the president-elect maintained that his goal is to prevent a new war from breaking out, especially one involving U.S. forces.

According to the report, Trump could also increase pressure on Iran by deploying U.S. forces in the Middle East, or threaten to take military action to force Tehran to negotiate.

Trump's team also plans to intensify economic sanctions against Iran.