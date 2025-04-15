AP accuses White House of disobeying court order allowing it access to coverage in Oval Office

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de abril, 2025

Associated Press (AP) accused the White House of failing to comply with a court order requiring it to restore the media outlet's access to official coverage. The complaint came after a reporter and photographer from the agency were allegedly excluded Monday from an Oval Office press conference between President Donald Trump and his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele.

The exclusion coincided with the day a court ruling recognizing AP's right to participate in such events was to take effect.

Court ruling and deadline to appeal

Judge Trevor N. McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had ruled last week that the White House violated the First Amendment by restricting AP's access without providing a valid justification. In his ruling, he stressed that the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on viewpoint, even in limited-access spaces such as the Oval Office.

Although the judge granted a one-week deadline for the government to file an appeal, he rejected on Friday a White House request to delay the ruling from taking effect.

The appeal is ongoing

The White House formally appealed the decision, and a hearing before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is set for Thursday. That session will consider whether AP's exclusion can stand while the court case is reviewed.

Meanwhile, agency spokeswoman Lauren Easton reiterated the expectation that the White House will comply with the judge's ruling. "Our journalists were blocked from the Oval Office today. We expect the White House to restore AP’s participation in the (White House press) pool as of today, as provided in the injunction order," she said in a statement.