Pam Bondi condemns Wisconsin judge for aiding illegal immigrant: 'No one's above the law'

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de abril, 2025

US Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed outrage following the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, accused of obstructing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation to detain an undocumented immigrant.

In an interview on the program America Reports on Fox News, Bondi stressed that no one, including judges, is above the law, and vowed to prosecute those who interfere with immigration enforcement.

On Friday, the FBI arrested Dugan for allegedly helping Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican citizen, evade arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Dugan faces charges of obstructing an official proceeding and concealing a person to avoid discovery and arrest.

The events occurred on April 18, when agents from ICE, the FBI, CBP and the DEA attempted to arrest Flores-Ruiz following his arraignment in Dugan's court, where he was facing three misdemeanor assault charges related to a domestic violence case.

According to court documents, Dugan, upon learning of the federal agents' presence, became "visibly angry" and called the situation "absurd." She further demanded that the officers speak to the chief judge of the court and, after the hearing ended, escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a restricted jury door, avoiding the public area where the officers were waiting.

Although Flores-Ruiz made it out of the courthouse, he was captured after a brief foot chase.

Bondi sharply criticized Dugan's actions, noting, "No one's above the law in this country."

"We could not believe, actually, that a judge really did that. We looked into the facts in great depth… You cannot obstruct a criminal case. And really, shame on her. It was a domestic violence case of all cases, and she's protecting a criminal defendant over victims of crime."

The attorney general also highlighted the risk posed by Flores-Ruiz's flight, accusing Dugan of endangering public safety.

"And if you are destroying evidence, if you're obstructing justice, when you have victims sitting in a courtroom of domestic violence and you're escorting a criminal defendant out a back door, it will not be tolerated, and it is a crime in the United States of America. Doesn't matter who you are, you're going to be prosecuted," Bondi warned.

In addition, on his X account, he noted:

“I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan – a county judge in Milwaukee – for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov. No one is above the law.”

I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan – a county judge in Milwaukee – for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov.



No one is above the law. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 25, 2025

Dugan's case is not an isolated incident



On Thursday, April 24, New Mexico ex-judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were arrested on evidence tampering charges, accused of harboring Cristhian Ortega-López, an alleged member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Bondi called this case unacceptable, reiterating that it will not be tolerated for anyone, including judges, to protect undocumented people with criminal records.

Dugan appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday and was released on her own recognizance. Her attorney, Craig Mastantuono, stated that the judge "deeply regrets and protests her arrest," asserting that it was not made in the interest of public safety. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 15.

For its part, the Trump administration continues prioritizing the deportation of undocumented immigrants.