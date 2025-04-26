Voz media US Voz.us
US and Iran have 'productive' round of nuclear negotiations, agree on next meeting in Europe

Although both sides are cautiously optimistic, differences are still notable, especially over the Iranian regime's insistence on maintaining the ability to enrich uranium.

Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy, in a file image

Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy, in a file imageAFP / Evelyn Hockstein

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Published by
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

Representatives of the U.S. and the Iranian regime held a "productive and positive" round of nuclear negotiations, according to Washington officials, who gave no further details about the meeting.

It transpired that the two sides agreed to an upcoming meeting in Europe to continue complicated negotiations, especially because of notable differences over Tehran's insistence on maintaining the ability to enrich uranium.

From Iran, in fact, they did not mince words in stating that there is still much caution about potential agreements.

“Some of our differences are very serious,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state-run television. “But can we reach an agreement? I am hopeful but very cautious.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the conversation lasted more than four hours and involved Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who flew to Oman after a meeting Friday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also, the WSJ reported the participation for the first time of technical teams from both sides to "on the detailed questions of how to constrain Iran’s nuclear work and possible sanctions relief."

This is the third round of negotiations between representatives of Tehran and Washington that began this month.

President Donald Trump has given a public deadline of two months to conclude a deal with the Iranian regime and has repeatedly threatened to resort to military force if Tehran does not agree to terms.

“I think we’ll have a deal,” Trump told reporters Friday ahead of the round of negotiations. “I’d much rather have a deal than the alternative.”

However, from Araghchi's words, negotiations are likely to be slower than Washington expects.

Negotiations in context

One of the main obstacles in the dialogue between Washington and Tehran is the Iranian regime's insistence on maintaining the ability to enrich uranium, a critical point because it would allow Iran to control an essential component for making nuclear weapons. Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that a possible deal would allow Iran to maintain a civilian program only if it relied on imported nuclear fuel. However, Iran rejects this condition, citing its sovereign right to enrich its own material. In addition, the Trump administration demands that any deal include restrictions on the Iranian missile program. The current context is complex: following Trump's exit from the Obama-driven 2015 deal, Iran has increased the purity of its uranium to 60%. Meanwhile, in the midst of a round of negotiations in Oman, an explosion in the port of Bandar Abbas left five dead and more than 500 injured, in an incident that is still under investigation.
