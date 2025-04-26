Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Gallery | From St. Peter's to Santa Maria Maggiore: Large crowd bids farewell to Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis began Saturday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, with the presence of tens of thousands of people and world dignitaries such as Donald Trump, Javier Milei and Volodymyr Zelensky. More than 250,000 people participated in the mass.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Pope Francis, leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, died April 21 at the age of 88 from a stroke, almost a month after coming out of a long hospitalization for pneumonia. More than 250,000 people attended his funeral mass.

Pope Francis' coffin is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump

Pope Francis' coffin is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald TrumpAP / Cordon Press

Pope Francis' casket is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump

The funeral of Pope Francis began Saturday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, in the presence of tens of thousands of people and world dignitaries including Donald Trump, Javier Milei and Volodymyr Zelensky.
The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Funeral mass for Pope Francis held in St. Peter's Basilica

The funeral for Pope Francis began this Saturday at the Vatican in the presence of thousands of people and international leaders, five days after his death at the age of 88.
The coffin with the body of Pope Francis being carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore.

The coffin with the body of Pope Francis being carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore.Ramon Mangold/ANP/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

The coffin with the body of Pope Francis carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore

The coffin of Pope Francis left the Vatican Saturday for his final journey aboard the popemobile, which will take him to his burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
Priests during Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Priests during Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Priests during the funeral mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City

Priests bid farewell to Pope Francis Saturday at his funeral, five days after his death at the age of 88.
Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City

The leader of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world died on April 21 at the age of 88 from a stroke, almost a month after coming out of a long hospitalization for pneumonia.
The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.Marco IacobucciIPA/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

The funeral mass of Pope Francis held in St. Peter's Basilica

During three days of the funeral chapel, 250,000 people paid tribute to the Argentine pope, some even waiting until the early hours of the morning.
tracking