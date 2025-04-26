Gallery | From St. Peter's to Santa Maria Maggiore: Large crowd bids farewell to Pope Francis
The funeral of Pope Francis began Saturday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, with the presence of tens of thousands of people and world dignitaries such as Donald Trump, Javier Milei and Volodymyr Zelensky. More than 250,000 people participated in the mass.
Pope Francis, leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, died April 21 at the age of 88 from a stroke, almost a month after coming out of a long hospitalization for pneumonia. More than 250,000 people attended his funeral mass.
Pope Francis' casket is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump
Funeral mass for Pope Francis held in St. Peter's Basilica
The funeral for Pope Francis began this Saturday at the Vatican in the presence of thousands of people and international leaders, five days after his death at the age of 88.
The coffin with the body of Pope Francis carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore
The coffin of Pope Francis left the Vatican Saturday for his final journey aboard the popemobile, which will take him to his burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
Priests during the funeral mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City
Priests bid farewell to Pope Francis Saturday at his funeral, five days after his death at the age of 88.
Pope Francis' funeral mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City
The funeral mass of Pope Francis held in St. Peter's Basilica
During three days of the funeral chapel, 250,000 people paid tribute to the Argentine pope, some even waiting until the early hours of the morning.