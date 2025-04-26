Gallery | From St. Peter's to Santa Maria Maggiore: Large crowd bids farewell to Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis began Saturday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, in the presence of tens of thousands of people and world dignitaries including Donald Trump, Javier Milei and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pope Francis' casket is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump

Pope Francis' coffin is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald TrumpAP / Cordon Press

The funeral for Pope Francis began this Saturday at the Vatican in the presence of thousands of people and international leaders, five days after his death at the age of 88.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis was held in St. Peter's Basilica.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

The coffin with the body of Pope Francis being carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore.Ramon Mangold/ANP/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

The coffin with the body of Pope Francis carried in a truck to Santa Maria Maggiore

The coffin of Pope Francis left the Vatican Saturday for his final journey aboard the popemobile, which will take him to his burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

