Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's attempt to end TPS for Venezuelans

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de marzo, 2025

A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday blocked the elimination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, preventing the measure from taking effect just a week before its expiration.

District Judge Edward Chen, appointed by former President Barack Obama, suspended the Trump Administration's decision to end TPS, which has allowed more than 300,000 Venezuelans to remain legally in the country. The measure, which has national scope, responds to a lawsuit filed by the National TPS Alliance and beneficiaries of the program. The judge gave the government one week to decide whether to appeal the order.

Chen justified his ruling by stating that the elimination of the program would cause "irreparable harm" to the beneficiaries, their families and the U.S. economy. He added that cancellation could cost the country billions of dollars and affect public safety.

More government plans

The ruling comes amid recent announcements by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has expressed her intention to end TPS for another 250,000 Venezuelans in September.

In addition, the Trump Administration continues to push for stricter immigration policies, including the implementation of a mandatory registry for unauthorized immigrants in the country. This registry would force all immigrants over the age of 14 to register in a government system that would collect personal information, including fingerprints and residential addresses, with penalties for those who do not comply with the process.

Cutting immigration protections for Haitians

Recently, the Trump Administration also implemented a significant cut in immigration protections benefiting half a million Haitians in the United States. This measure, which targets the deportation of these individuals, leaves approximately 500,000 Haitians exposed to a mass deportation plan that could go into effect this summer.