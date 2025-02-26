Trump prepares mandatory registration for illegal immigrants: Failure to comply could result in fines and imprisonment

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration continues to strengthen immigration policies with the creation of a mandatory registry for immigrants residing in the country without authorization.

According to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is seeking to strengthen immigration enforcement through the collection of personal information, including fingerprints and residential addresses, with penalties for those who fail to comply with the process.

Requirements and penalties

According to the draft regulation, immigrants over the age of 14 would have to register in a government system. Those who fail to register could face fines of up to $5,000 and up to six months in prison. The measure would toughen the consequences of irregular stays in the country, which until now was considered a civil offense subject to detention and deportation but not a criminal offense.

"Aliens in this country illegally face a choice, they can return home and follow the legal process to come to the United States or they can deal with the consequences of continuing to violate our laws," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explained.

Implementation and enforcement

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office to establish the registration of undocumented immigrants. As part of its implementation, the Department of Justice instructed prosecutors to prioritize cases of noncompliance with this requirement.

According to the documents reviewed, the government would grant a 30-day deadline for immigrants to register once the system goes into effect. This measure would primarily affect those without prior contact with the government, such as asylum or work permit applicants.

This initiative would have a significant impact on the immigrant community. It would consolidate a stricter approach to enforcing immigration laws and reaffirm the Trump administration's commitment to border control and national security.