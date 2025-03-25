Congress to debate next week the role of judges blocking Trump policies

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de marzo, 2025

The House Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing next week to address the role of so-called "activist judges" amid growing tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary. Three sources confirmed this to Fox News Digital, noting that the initiative takes on relevance in the face of multiple rulings that have blocked key decisions by former President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) confirmed in an interview that he plans to hold hearings on the issue. He also anticipated that the House could soon vote on a bill pushed by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), which seeks to restrict the ability of district judges to issue warrants with nationwide application.

Meanwhile, conservative sectors are pushing to push for impeachment proceedings against judges who have held back key Trump policies. Prominent among them is District Judge James Boasberg, who recently issued an emergency injunction temporarily blocking the deportation of Venezuelan citizens under a 1798 law.

Division among Republicans

The resolution introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) to remove Boasberg has gained support among some Republican leaders, especially after Trump endorsed the measure. However, other lawmakers have expressed caution about the possibility of impeachment, warning of challenges to its passage in the Senate.

In parallel, Trump has expressed support for Issa's bill, which some Republicans see as a legislative alternative that is more likely to advance. However, if impeachment boosters succeed in having the resolution deemed "privileged," the House would be obligated to bring it up for a vote within two legislative days.