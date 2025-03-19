President Trump stands firm against judicial overreach

18 de marzo, 2025

A showdown between the Trump-Vance Administration and a federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ignited concerns over judicial overreach, executive authority, and national security.

At the heart of the dispute is President Donald J. Trump’s decisive action to invoke the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used but legally sound wartime power to deport known criminals and gang-affiliated illegal immigrants. Yet, despite the clear threat posed by groups like Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, a D.C. federal judge has sought to obstruct the administration’s efforts, setting the stage for what some are calling a constitutional crisis.

Judge James Boasberg’s recent clash with U.S. Department of Justice lawyers reveals a broader struggle between the judiciary and executive branches. The judge issued a verbal order halting deportation flights carrying individuals with known criminal ties—an order the administration deemed legally questionable and procedurally improper. The administration’s lawyers rightfully argued that the president’s inherent foreign policy powers supersede a last minute verbal directive, especially when national security is at stake.

The Alien Enemies Act, which dates back to 1798, grants the president broad authority to deport and detain foreign nationals from hostile entities during wartime. President Trump’s application of the law is entirely consistent with its historical use and, more importantly, necessary in an era where transnational gangs, cartels, and terrorist groups exploit America’s broken immigration system.

The Tren de Aragua, a brutal Venezuelan gang with ties to the Nicolás Maduro regime, has expanded its operations across the United States, engaging in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and violent crime. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nearly 3,000 individuals with suspected ties to this gang have been apprehended at the border in the last year alone. Yet, instead of acknowledging the crisis, the left-wing activist class, including the ACLU and open- borders advocates, paints these deportees as innocent asylum seekers, ignoring the national security risks they pose.

Judge Boasberg’s insistence that his verbal order was binding raises significant legal concerns. The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure clearly require written orders to be properly recorded before they take effect. This is a fundamental legal principle that ensures transparency and prevents confusion. The judge’s failure to issue a timely written order means the Trump-Vance Administration was well within its rights to continue deportation flights until a proper directive was filed.

Yet, leftist media outlets and activist lawyers have attempted to frame the administration’s actions as a constitutional crisis when, in reality, it is the judiciary that is overstepping its bounds. By attempting to micromanage immigration enforcement from the bench, Boasberg is engaging in a political battle rather than a legal one. A single district judge should not have the power to unilaterally halt executive actions aimed at protecting Americans.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless open-border policies led to the worst border crisis in U.S. history, with more than 10 million illegal crossings since 2021. The contrast between President Trump’s tough stance and Joe Biden’s surrender is stark. President Trump has made it clear that securing the border, cracking down on gangs, and deporting criminal aliens will be a top priority in his second term.

The Trump-Vance Administration’s approach is already delivering results. Illegal border crossings have declined to the lowest level ever recorded — down 94% from last February and down 96% from the all-time high of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Additionally, the partnership with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele — who has waged a historic crackdown on gangs — ensures that deported criminals do not return to terrorize U.S. communities. Bukele’s successful anti-gang policies, which have cut El Salvador’s murder rate by over 70%, stand as proof that tough enforcement works.

President Trump’s decisive leadership is a stark contrast to the weak, lawless approach of the Biden-Harris Administration. The fight over deportation flights is not just about a single court case — it’s about the future of American sovereignty, the rule of law, and national security. The American people have had enough of activist judges and left-wing organizations working to undermine the duly elected government’s constitutional authority.

This battle is about more than just one court order — it is about ensuring that the executive branch retains its rightful authority to protect the homeland from criminal threats. As President Trump said, “If we don’t have borders, we don’t have a country.” America must stand with its duly elected president and reject judicial overreach that threatens national security. The stakes could not be higher.