Trump strongly criticizes federal judges for blocking his policies: 'They are lunatics'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de marzo, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump trongly criticized the different federal judges who have blocked some of his proposals and policies over the past few days, branding them as radicals through his Truth Social account. In a lengthy post, the Republican leader stressed that those judges do not seem to understand the implications of their rulings and decisions, arguing that they seriously harm the country.

"Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings. Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these “Orders” overturned,'" Trump explained.

Trump's remarks came days after federal judges have heavily hampered several of his policies and election promises. One of them was the prohibition to continue dismantling the USAID, an action that is part of the Republican leader's promise to cut spending through massive layoffs and eliminate certain agencies that represent waste. Another, and perhaps the most controversial, was the ban on continuing to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan terrorist gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act invoked by Trump.

Remarks to Judge Roberts

In another part of his post, the president highlighted that the judges are committing a very dangerous act by seeking to assume the powers of the country's commander-in-chief without being legitimized by the popular vote. "The danger is unparalleled! These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks. Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," Trump commented.

Finally, the Republican leader expressly called for a halt to injunctions against several of his administration's actions as soon as possible, even pointing to lead Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who this week took issue with several Republicans' requests to remove the federal judge who called for a 14-day stay on the deportation operation to the Central American country.

"It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE. STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!" Trump wrote.