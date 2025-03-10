Trump defended tariffs from Air Force One: 'They will make our country rich again'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump spoke to reporters from Air Force One and defended the imposition of tariffs on foreign goods. In an image not seen for some time, the president spoke in mid-flight to reporters as he returned to Washington, D.C. from Palm Beach. He also anticipated progress in peace negotiations for Ukraine.

After being asked by reporters, Trump highlighted his trade policy, particularly the tariffs, describing them as "the greatest thing we've ever done as a country."

"It's going to make our country rich again. We have many companies as you know, auto companies are opening up lands now. We've had four or five announced already, but many more are coming, and we're basically going to take back the money, a lot of the money that we've given away over many decades," he added.

Specifically, the Republican said the implementation of tariffs would incentivize large companies to invest in the United States precisely to avoid them, citing the recent announcement by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company as an example.

The $100 billion announcement came last Monday after a meeting between the president and TSCMC CEO C.C Wei.

Trump on Ukraine

In turn, the president was asked about progress in negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. "I think some very big things could happen this week," Trump said after reporters asked.

"Well, I think they will sign the minerals deal. I want them to want peace," the Republican president concluded.