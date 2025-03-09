Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump again insisted that Elon Musk and Marco Rubiohave a "great relationship." The president again weighed in on the heated argument that The New York Times reported between the secretary of state and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The alleged altercation is said to have occurred last Thursday during a cabinet meeting.

As reported by the aforementioned media, both officials clashed harshly while discussing personnel cuts in the Federal Government.

"'You have fired nobody', Mr. Musk told Mr. Rubio, then scornfully added that perhaps the only person he had fired was a staff member from Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency," the Times reported.

Faced with Rubio's response, the president would have intervened to defend the secretary of state, highlighting his work so far. Hours later, Trump was asked in the Oval Office by an NBC reporter. "No conflict. I was there. You're just a troublemaker. (...) Elon gets along great with Marco and they're both doing a fantastic job," the president replied.

Twenty-four hours later, Trump again insisted that there is no problem between the secretary of state and the DOGE leader. "Elon and Marco have a great relationship. Any other claim is fake news," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, backed up the president's version in remarks to The Hill.

"As President Trump said, this was a great and productive meeting amongst members of his team to discuss cost-cutting measures and staffing across the federal government. Everyone is working as one team to help President Trump deliver on his promise to make our government more efficient," he noted.