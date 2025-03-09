A group of pro-Ukraine protesters confronted JD Vance while he was walking with his three-year-old daughter in Ohio

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

JD Vance was confronted by a group of pro-Ukraine protesters, who followed him and shouted at him as he strolled with his three-year-old daughter in Cincinnati, Ohio. The vice president recounted the experience on his X account, where he expressed his anger at the situation, particularly at the protesters who accosted him despite the presence of his child.

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of 'Slava Ukraini' protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared," Vance posted on his X account.

Instead of ignoring them, the vice president decided to talk to them to explain his views on the war. "I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed)," the vice president added.

Some fragments of the conversations went viral on social media quickly. The former Ohio senator, for example, told them that, from his perspective, the best thing for Ukrainians and Americans is for the war to "stop."

In turn, one of the protesters told him that under the Trump administration, the United States was "betraying Ukraine." "With all due respect, ma'am , I disagree. I think that what we're doing is we're actually forcing a diplomatic settlement," Vance replied.

However, the protesters, or at least one of them, gave another version. According to Ann Henry, who shared video of the talk with WCPO Cincinnati, the protesters happened to pass Vance as they headed to a nearby protest in Walnut Hills.

Vance finished his X post by criticizing the protesters who aggressively accosted him without regard for the presence of his three-year-old daughter.

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person," the vice president concluded, who had just experienced a similar episode while vacationing in Vermont.