Trump is open to signing a free trade agreement with Milei's Argentina

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump assured he is willing to sign a free trade agreement with Argentine President Javier Milei. The Republican made the statements during a press conference held on Monday, in which he also highlighted the Argentine resident as "a great leader."

After a hectic closing of the week with all the press talking about the meeting with Volodímir Zelensky in the Oval Office, the president took questions from reporters from the White House. He even announced a Taiwanese investment of $100 billion over four years to boost the U.S. semiconductor sector.

At one point, the president was asked by a journalist about the possibility of signing a free trade agreement with Argentina, something Milei himself has been flirting with for some months.

"I will consider anything. I think he is a great, a great, great leader. He's doing a great job, a fantastic job. He has rescued that country (Argentina) from oblivion. Yes, we will look at the possibilities," Trump responded.

Should it want to move forward on this treaty, Argentina would have to withdraw from or modify the rules of the Mercado Común del Sur (MERCOSUR), a regional integration process of which Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay are also part. According to its rules, member countries cannot sign treaties separately and without the approval of all their partners.

The two maintain a good relationship even before the Republican's return to the White House. Indeed, the libertarian was one of the world leaders who advocated for Trump's triumph in the 2024 presidential election, something the Republican President did not overlook.

Their most recent meeting was at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where, in addition to exchanging praise, they held a meeting. "They discussed President Milei's groundbreaking economic reforms and how our countries can work together more closely. In addition, President Trump invited President Milei to visit the White House in the coming months," reported from the U.S. Embassy in Argentina.