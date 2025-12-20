NBA: Wembanyama plucks Hawks, 76ers hold off Knicks

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to crush the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in the NBA. On the same day, the Philadelphia 76ers buried the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder conceded their third loss.

Here are the four most noteworthy scenes from the day's regular-season action in the NBA.

Wemby, relentless

24 hours after a win against Washington in which he played only 17 minutes, Victor Wembanyama was brilliant with 26 points (10 of 15), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in just 21 minutes of action.

The 21 year old French prodigy, who came off the bench again as a precaution after returning from injury, contributed amply to the Spurs' resounding 126-98 win at the Atlanta Hawks.

The Spurs gave the home side no option: they led by 24 points at halftime and strung together their fifth consecutive regular-season win to place third in the Western Conference (20-7).

San Antonio's surge was only halted Tuesday when the team fell to the Knicks in the NBA Cup finals.

"This is a confidence game and as long as we have it at the highest level we'll be fine," said Devin Vassell, who was the second-best scorer with 18 points.

Wemby, who already had 12 units at halftime, managed a sequence with two blocks and a one-handed alley-oop dunk during the third quarter.

The Frenchman certified his 100th consecutive game with at least one block. Only two players have done better in NBA history: Dikembe Mutombo with 116 and Patrick Ewing with 145 games.

Knicks come to a screeching halt

The Philadelphia 76ers ended the New York Knicks' streak of six consecutive wins, seven if you count the NBA Cup Finals, with a 116-107 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Without Joel Embiid, who stayed on the bench, Tyrese Maxey was the team's engine (30 points, eight assists) and was supported by rookie VJ Edgecombe with 23 points.

Surprising everyone, center Mitchell Robinson, who finally found his accuracy at the free-throw line (7 of 8), came off the bench to propel the Knicks with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

New York star Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, settled for 22 points (7 of 22 shooting), six rebounds and nine assists. Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns returned after a game off and also added 22 units.

The Knicks are second in the Eastern Conference (19-8), two games behind leader Detroit, while the 76ers hold, fifth place(15-11).

"It was a strange game," commented New York team coach, Mike Brown, who questioned the refereeing. "The referees have a complicated job, it's hard to understand what a foul is in this day and age."

Celtics convince

The Boston Celtics delivered a convincing 129-116 victory over the Miami Heat powered by a blistering long-range assault from Derrick White (33 points, 9-of-14 from three) and Sam Hauser (15 points, 5-of-6 from three).

Boston's quintet again surprised despite the serious injury to Jayson Tatum, their star point guard, and a weakened roster since the preseason.

The Celtics remain fourth in the East (16-11).

"We played well. There were times when they were better, but our intensity was fine. It's good to see the negative but we showed good signs, every game has its own story," coach Joe Mazzulla noted.

Minnesota surprise the champions

In the day's closer, the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 112-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Edwards had a three-pointer, a block, a rebound and a steal to help his team close out the game against the defending champs.

"It was an electrifying night," said Edwards, who finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. "They have good players, but we stuck to the game plan and it worked."

The Thunder, leading the West, suffered just their third loss of the season after 28 games.