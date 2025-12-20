Voz media US Voz.us
British boxer Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul to take the win in Netflix fight

This fight pitted two boxers of very uneven ranks and builds against each other for an estimated purse of $184 million.

Logan Paul places a necklace on Anthony Joshua

Logan Paul places a necklace on Anthony JoshuaAFP.

(AFP) Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout over the youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, in his lucrative bout backed by Netflix this Friday in Miami.

Paul, the internet provocateur turned promoter and professional boxer, lasted longer than expected. His strategy of avoiding contact and exchanges frustrated many at the Kaseya Center.

A year after his lackluster victory over Mike Tyson, a 58-year-old legend of the noble art, he faced a much younger and more dangerous opponent.

The 36 year old Briton, Olympic champion in 2012, nevertheless had to struggle to overcome an opponent who tried to provoke him with grimaces, until he finally imposed his superior size and power in the closing stages of the eight-round agreed duel.

"It wasn't my best performance, in my mind was to knock Jake Paul down, punish him, I wanted to have done it before, but I want to give him credit for facing me and because he stood like a man. Every man who puts on the gloves has to be given his respect," Joshua said.

Challenging Tyson Fury

Joshua left many doubts with his poor performance in his second fight in the United States, where he had not performed since 2019 after being knocked out by Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a memorable bout in New York.

However, the night's victor took advantage of the microphones to issue a challenge to Tyson Fury, his compatriot, also a former heavyweight champion, whom he has never faced.

The big question mark now is whether Joshua, with a career marked by multiple defeats, most recently in September 2024 against fellow countryman Daniel Dubois, would be up to the task.

