Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout over the youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, in his lucrative bout backed by Netflix this Friday in Miami.

This fight pitted two boxers of vastly different ranks and builds against each other for a purse estimated at $184 million.

Paul, the internet provocateur turned promoter and professional boxer, lasted longer than expected. His strategy of avoiding contact and exchanges frustrated many at the Kaseya Center.

One year after his lackluster win over Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, then 58, he faced a much younger and more dangerous opponent.

The 36 year old Briton, Olympic champion in 2012, nevertheless had to struggle to overcome an opponent who tried to provoke him with grimaces, until he finally imposed his superior size and power in the closing stages of the eight-round agreed duel.

"It wasn't my best performance, in my mind was to knock Jake Paul down, punish him, I wanted to have done it before, but I want to give him credit for facing me and because he stood like a man. Every man who puts on the gloves has to be given his respect," Joshua said.