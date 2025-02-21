Musk and Milei steal the show on the first day of CPAC 2025

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

On the first day of the Conservative Action Policy Conference (CPAC) 2025, U.S. tycoon Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei stole the show.

With a memorable salute, President Milei presented Musk with a replica of the chainsaw he keeps in his presidential office. The chainsaw represents his historic and unprecedented budget-cutting policies in Argentina, which are bringing the South American country, known for its fiscal deficit, to economic consolidation in record time.

Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the United States, was inspired by Milei's program to get started with cuts in the federal government and received the gift with pride, even displaying it before the audience on stage at CPAC.

"This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy!" Musk shouted on stage when Milei approached him with the chainsaw.

🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk just paraded around the stage at CPAC with a chainsaw given to him by Javier Milei 🤣



"THIS IS THE CHAINSAW FOR BUREAUCRACY!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcL2f22xjO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2025

Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei backstage at CPAC with a golden chainsaw.



pic.twitter.com/TInBEdUOA2 — America (@america) February 20, 2025

In addition to stealing the show with Milei's chainsaw, Musk, throughout the day, showed pride in his new role in American politics, claiming he was developing a "dark, gothic MAGA" look and highlighting how memes are becoming a reality.

"There’s living the dream and then there’s living the meme and that’s pretty much what’s happening. DOGE started out as a meme," he said in reference to the DOGE cryptocurrency.

He also had an extensive conversation with Rob Schmitt of Newsmax, discussing topics ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war to the work he has been doing within the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk highlighted, for example, President Trump's idea to use some of the money saved from DOGE cuts to reduce the federal debt and send checks to U.S. taxpayers, who fund the federal government.

“It’s money – that’s taken away from things that are disruptive to the country and from organizations that hate you – to you,” Musk said. “That’s awesome. I mean like that’s glorious.”

Later, when questioned about the Russia-Ukraine war, Musk joked about accusations that he is a Russian asset paid by President Vladimir Putin.

"People say like (...) I'm a bought asset of Putin, I'm like 'he can't afford me'," Musk said, drawing applause from the audience.

Musk then responded to criticism of Trump for his stance on the conflict.

“Well, first of all, I think we should have empathy for the people dying at the front lines. That’s the most important thing,” Musk said. “It’s like, how many more years is this supposed to go on? And imagine if that was your son, your father, you know, what are they dying for? What exactly are they dying for?”

The tycoon then claimed that soldiers are being sent "into a meat grinder for money," denouncing that there is a corruption and bribery scheme in the war, without giving further details about his words.

In addition to Musk, another of the day's attractions was Vice President JD Vance, who opened CPAC 2025 by assuring that "We're on the cusp of peace in Europe."

Vance used the day to make the case for secure borders again and defend his last speech in Munich, Germany, which generated much criticism from progressive European politicians.

"We cannot rebuild the United States of America or Europe by letting millions and millions of unvetted illegal migrants come into our country. It has to stop. Thank God it stopped here but it's got to stop there," Vance stressed.

In addition to JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who consulted with her about the DOJ situation.

"DOJ, what's your assessment? Is it as bad as you thought it would be? Is it better? Is it worse?" Cruz asked Bondi.

"Worse," Bondi replied. "Meaning, yeah, that that department had completely lost its mission of fighting violent crime. Look what they did to President Trump. Look at the weaponization, and weaponization ended."

Bondi was asked if the Trump administration is considering prosecuting former President Joe Biden, but she said she has not had that conversation with President Trump.

"Listen, Donald Trump and I have not talked about that at all," Bondi said. "This is not about targeting. This is what they do to us. This is not about targeting. This is not about weaponization. This is about keeping America safe and going forward and prosecuting violent criminals."

She also claimed that the DOJ's case against New York's Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, was "incredibly weak," which is why it was dismissed.

Bondi claimed the case appeared to seek to take "one of the strongest mayors off the playing field to protect sanctuary cities," suggesting it was political retaliation for Adams' immigration stances.