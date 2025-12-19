Extended vacations: Trump declares Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 as non-working days for federal employees

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the Christmas holiday for federal employees. According to the document shared by the White House, most federal agencies will be closed on both Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. These two days are in addition to the 25th, which already operates as a national holiday.

The president had already given Christmas Eveas a day off during his first stint in the White House, or at least half a day, in 2018, 2019 and 2020. However, he had not stretched the vacation to three days, as will happen this 2025.

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively," reads the executive order signed by Trump.

At the same time, the president's directive clarified that some agencies and offices may have to remain open for reasons of "national security, defense, or other public necessity."

As for the presidential authority to decree non-working days, he may do so on a one-time basis but not permanently, since that power belongs to Congress.

This announcement comes on top of Wednesday night, when he confirmed he sent a $1,776 bonus for 1.45 million U.S. military personnel, to be delivered before Christmas.

"The checks are on their way," the president assured during his speech, later highlighting some of his administration's achievements. "Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back... We're poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen," the Republican added.