Trump announces 'gold card': An immigration visa to attract millionaires to the United States

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

This Tuesday, President Donald Trump surprised the public by announcing the creation of an innovative immigration initiative: the "gold card." This new visa would be aimed exclusively at foreign millionaires who wish to settle in the country, granting them the same privileges as permanent "green card" residents and opening a path to U.S. citizenship.

In a statement to the press from the White House, Trump detailed his proposal: “We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you [permanent resident] Green Card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship.”

The president stressed that this measure seeks to attract individuals with great economic capacity, suggesting that their arrival could benefit the country.

Later in his remarks, the Republican added a personal touch to the project by referring to the visa as the "Trump gold card," hinting that it could be named after him. Although he did not offer specific details about the requirements or the process for obtaining this visa, the announcement reflects a strategy to link immigration policies with economic incentives. This feature has marked his political approach.

"Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” he continued. “They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before.”

The proposal comes as the Trump administration prioritizes strict immigration security measures, including restrictions on illegal immigration and mass deportations. However, the "gold card" seems to target a very specific segment: people with exceptional financial resources willing to invest or settle in the United States.

The Republican's intention is a way to boost the U.S. economy by attracting foreign capital.

For the moment, the White House has not provided additional information on how this "gold card" would be implemented, what criteria would be used to approve it or how it would be integrated into the existing immigration legal framework.

Tuesday's announcement marks a new chapter in Trump's agenda. He took office for his second term on January 20. While the country remains attentive to his first executive actions, the "Trump gold card" already promises to be a topic of debate in political and economic circles, both inside and outside the United States.