DOGE and border closure: most popular items on Trump's agenda

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

The major items on Donald Trump's agenda have broad bipartisan support as stated in a poll released by Harvard CAPS-Harrisa little more than a month into the Republican's second stint in the White House.

According to the poll, conducted between Feb. 19 and 20, managing the southern border, cuts to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)and banning men from competing in women's sports are the most widely accepted measures of the Trump administration.

Indeed, 81% support deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, something that has 92% Republican approval and 70% Democratic approval. In second place is Musk's work. The "large-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government spending" has 76% approval. Again dividing along partisan lines, it has the thumbs up from 90% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats.

Third place went to "close the border," which is approved by 76%, with 62% Democratic support and 92% of Republicans.

Outside the podium but still with a high approval rating were three cultural topics: prohibiting men who have undergone operations and hormones to become women from playing women's sports (70%); declaring that there are only two genders, male and female, on all government forms and programs (67%); and eliminating all race-based preferences in hiring and awarding public contracts (63%).

On the other hand, although still with a balance in favor, cutting public spending already appropriated by Congress and ending the ban on offshore drilling in Alaska and elsewhere were the least popular proposals among the popular, with 55% and 52% approval, respectively.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America fell into the red, with 61% rejection. However, it has the majority support of Republicans and independents.

Other findings from the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll

66% say Democrats should get on board with the mission to cut government waste.

52% say Democrats deliberately kept the border open for illegal immigration.

66% say Democrats should take a wait-and-see approach to Trump's actions.

70% say hiring should be based on merit and objective evaluation.

67% rate U.S. debt as "unsustainable."

83% say the government should balance the budget.

69% support cutting $1 trillion in government spending.

77% support comprehensively overhauling all government spending.