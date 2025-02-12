ICE investigation points to internal leaks: Homan confirms whistleblower about to be identified

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

Authorities are on the trail of the person responsible for leaking information about a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Aurora, Colorado, that has allowed gang members to evade capture. According to border czar, Tom Homan, the leak came from within the agency and a possible culprit has already been identified.

"We think it’s coming from inside. And we know the first leak in Aurora is under current investigation. We think we’ve identified that person," he said in a television interview.

Security risks and new leaks

Homan warned that these types of leaks not only thwart operations, but also put law enforcement officers at risk.

"It’s just not giving the bad guys a heads-up so they can escape apprehension. You’re putting officers' lives at risk. It’s only a matter of time before we walk into a place where there’s going to be a bad guy [who] doesn’t care. He’s going to be sitting in wait to ambush an officer. This is not a game," he noted.

Raid thwarted The operation in question was aimed at capturing members of the Tren de Aragua, a criminal organization of Venezuelan origin. However, after the leak, federal agents found several apartments and buildings practically empty. Despite the setback, dozens of people were arrested.



The Colorado case is not the only one. According to reports, a new internal ICE document was recently leaked, revealing details of a raid planned in Los Angeles against illegal immigrants and some with outstanding deportation orders.





Accusations and legal action

In response to these leaks, Department of Homeland Security(DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem lashed out at the FBI on social media, accusing it of corruption.

"The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Homan confirmed that some of the information obtained pointed to the FBI and assured that there will be consequences for those responsible.

"They've opened up a criminal investigation, and they have promised that not only this person lose their job and lose their pension, they will go to jail," he said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also expressed concern in an interview, warning that anyone responsible for leaking information will face justice.

"If you leaked it, we will find out who you are, and we will come after you," she stated.

Actions of the Trump administration

Since their return to the White House, the Trump administration has stepped up its immigration policy, reinforcing operations to deport immigrants with criminal records and expanding collaboration with federal agencies.

According to Fox News Digital, the government has begun moving detainees to Guantanamo Bay and could house up to 30,000 people there.

Despite the setbacks caused by the leaks, Homan assured that ICE will continue its work.

"I’m going to double the manpower in those sanctuary cities. If we can’t get them in their homes, we’ll get them at their place of employment," he said, reiterating that the government stands by its immigration strategy.