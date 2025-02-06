Colorado: at least 100 Tren de Aragua members arrested in massive operation in Aurora

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Authorities reported that at least 100 members of Tren de Aragua were arrested during a massive police operation conducted in Aurora, Colo., near Denver.

It was an operation aimed at confronting the Venezuelan criminal group. In addition, ICE's Office of Detention and Removal explained that an investigation remains ongoing.

"100+ members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were targeted for arrest and detention in Aurora, Colo., today by ICE and its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ in an ongoing investigation", the office wrote on X.

On social media, authorities also posted a video showing law enforcement agents in tactical gear. The DEA said it was serving a search warrant in support of DHS operations conducted in the state's metropolitan area.

The information comes at a time when the Trump administration is making efforts to confront the Venezuelan criminal group. Last week, the first plane carrying illegal immigrants landed at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. It was carrying roughly a dozen men, all members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

"President Donald Trump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. "That starts today [Tuesday]."