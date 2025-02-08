Trump signs executive order to safeguard Second Amendment, roll back Biden's anti-gun measures

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to strengthen, expand and safeguard the right to free and lawful gun ownership in the United States, rolling back measures against the Second Amendment adopted by former Democratic President Joe Biden.

"The Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty," Trump wrote in the order signed Friday. "It has preserved the right of the American people to protect ourselves, our families, and our freedoms since the founding of our great Nation. Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed."

In the order, President Trump directs the attorney general, newly confirmed Pam Bondi, to conduct a report and make recommendations to better protect the Second Amendment. Specifically, Trump asked Bondi to evaluate actions the Biden administration took that restricted gun rights and recommend solutions to eliminate those provisions.

"In developing such proposed plan of action, the Attorney General shall review, at a minimum all Presidential and agencies’ actions from January 2021 through January 2025 that purport to promote safety but may have impinged on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," the order signed by Trump reads.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), the most influential Second Amendment advocacy organization in the United States, praised President Trump's order, noting that it goes beyond simply reversing restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. According to the NRA, the order instructs a comprehensive government-wide review to further strengthen gun owners' rights, redefine official classifications of firearms and ammunition, and establish a more assertive stance in litigation that may affect the Second Amendment.

"Promises made to law-abiding gun owners are being kept by President Donald J. Trump," Doug Hamlin, NRA executive vice president and CEO, said. “NRA members were instrumental, turning out in record numbers to secure his victory, and he is proving worthy of their votes, faith, and confidence in his first days in office.”